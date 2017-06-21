The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale is almost here. A.D. will finally be revealed in the intense 2-hour final episode. Plus, Wren is back, there’s some serious Spoby action, and more!

It’s about to be gAme over on Pretty Little Liars. The identity of A.D. has been the big mystery these past 2 seasons, and we’re going to find out who this hooded villain is on the June 27 series finale. “I never would have guessed it was you,” Mona (Janel Parrish) says to A.D. in the series finale promo. Can it just be next week already? We need answers, especially about Uber A’s connection to Charlotte!

The trailer is also filled with other dramatic PLL moments. Aria (Lucy Hale) cries to the other Liars that she can’t marry Ezra (Ian Harding)! Is she getting cold feet? Is A.D. trying to ruin Aria’s chance at happiness (again)? Let Ezria just get married already! Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen) share a steamy moment in the promo. This just adds more fuel to my theory that Spencer’s secret twin was the one who hooked up with Toby at the cabin.

Wren (Julian Morris) also makes a return! He shoots someone not seen in the promo. WTF?! But, hey, he’s looking gooooood. Speaking of returns, Melissa Hastings (Torrey DeVitto) is back, which means she’s likely going to be stirring up trouble one final time.

The title for the series finale is “Til Death Do Us Part.” Does this mean someone is going to die? Will A.D. get what’s coming to him/her? In case you’re wondering, all five of the Liars will be in the final shot of the show. The 2-hour finale will air June 27, followed by a 1-hour tell-all special with Marlene and the cast.

