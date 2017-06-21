‘Pretty Little Liars’: Marlene King Teases ‘HBO Level’ Sex Scenes In Series Finale

Get ready, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ fans. The series finale is going to be STEAMY! Showrunner Marlene King revealed on Twitter that the final episode will be full of ‘HBO level sex,’ and we know for sure that Emison’s getting some love!

The Pretty Little Liars series finale is going to leave your jaw on the floor. Not only will A.D. be revealed, but we’re going to get some seriously sexy sexy scenes. “There is a lot of HBO level sex in 720. Equal opportunity HBO level sex,” showrunner Marlene King, 55, tweeted on June. 2. She later said that Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) will have a scene that is “the most HBO ever for them.” Have you ever seen an HBO sex scene? They are RACY!

Hallelujah! With this being the last PLL episode ever, all of our favorite couples will probably get a sex scene. At least we hope so! The Pretty Little Liars series finale promo featured a Spencer (Troian Bellisario)and Toby (Keegan Allen) kiss, so you know those two are going to get down and dirty.

Emison has had their share of ups and downs this season, but they’re going to get the happy ending they deserve. “I couldn’t have written up a better ending than what Marlene did,” Shay, 30, told Us Weekly. Sasha, 21, added, “I think especially with Emison, it was so close to her heart as well. It was really special for us.”

there is a lot of HBO level sex in 720. Equal opportunity HBO level sex. — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 6, 2017

the most HBO ever for them. Proudly, directed my me. Now I must stop spoiling. — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 6, 2017

Marlene confirmed at PaleyFest 2017 that all the endgames are endgame, so your favorite ship is not going to get left out of the cold in the finale! Praise! The 2-hour Pretty Little Liars series finale will air at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The finale will be followed by a 1-hour tell-all special with Marlene, Shay, Sasha, Troian, Lucy Hale, 28, and Ashley Benson, 27.

