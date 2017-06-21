Philando Castile’s Fiancée: Her Daughter, 4, Begs Not ‘To Be Shooted’ In Car Video

This is heartbreaking! Almost a year after Philando Castile’s death, a video of his fiancée and 4-year old daughter in the backseat of a cop car was released on June 21. You can hear the young girl beg her mom to keep calm so they don’t get ‘shooted.’

The shooting of Philando Castile was one of the most controversial police cases of 2016. The 32-year old was shot dead by Minnesota Police on July 6 after being pulled over for a broken tail light. He reportedly informed the cops that he was carrying a licensed weapon, but as he reached for his driver’s license and insurance, there was a misunderstanding and shots were fired. Officer Jeronimo Yarez killed Philando on the spot while his fiancée, Diamond Reynolds, and her 4-year daughter, Dae’Anne, were put in the back of a police car. Almost a year later, that footage from inside the squad car was released on June 21 — and it’s the most heartbreaking thing we’ve ever seen.

In the video you can hear little Dae’Anne begging her distraught mom to keep calm. “I don’t want you to get shooted,” she says with a trembling voice, adding, “I’ll keep you safe.” Diamond says, “I can’t believe they just did that,” referring to Philando’s death, which was recorded on Facebook Live. Diamond tries to take her handcuffs off but Dea’Anne once again begs her not to move or cause any commotion. “They’re not going to shoot me, OK? I’m already in handcuffs.” The video ends with Diamond telling officers that her phone died and she has no way to reach loved ones or people who might be looking for her.

On that same night, by 12:30AM, more than 200 protestors had gathered at the scene of Philando’s death. Many gathered outside the Minnesota governor’s home, where they demanded that Governor Mark Dayton make a statement as they chanted the victim’s name. Public outcry also reached Hollywood within minutes. Celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Drake demanded a change in police brutality.

