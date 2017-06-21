Happy National Selfie Day! You know that your favorite Instagram-addicted celebs are celebrating the holiday in style. Who do you think takes the best selfies — Kim, Kylie, or another hot contender? Vote for the Queen of Selfies!

When you think selfies, who comes to mind? It’s no secret that celebrities like to get behind the camera to capture their best looks, but some ladies do it better than others. Take Kylie Jenner, 19, for example. She’s generally considered the selfie queen because of her near constant stream of her gorgeous face and body on Instagram and Snapchat. You can barely go a day without seeing another Kylie selfie! And that’s not a bad thing, make no mistake about it! She’s all about body confidence, sharing pics of herself in various states of undress. And she’s made a career out of self promotion. What better way to display her new Kylie Cosmetics products than by modeling lip kits on her own famous pout?

But she’s got steep competition when it comes to big sister Kim Kardashian, 36. Kim redefined the selfie for a whole generation of young women. Remember the iconic moment in the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kim was busy taking selfies in the backseat while the family dropped Khloe Kardashian, 32, off at jail? Legendary. She was doing it back then with a digital camera, pre smartphone, pre Instagram. We’re sure she was a fan of the bathroom mirror selfie in high school. Once she became a major celebrity, Kim stepped up her game, and is now known for her gorgeous photos, including a bevy of nude shots. She’s unapologetic about showing off her beauty, and it’s awesome.

Of course, Kim and Kylie have to fight for the title with their other sisters, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 21. Ariel Winter, 19, has been known to come for Kylie’s crown. She takes major inspiration from the reality star when it comes to posting photos of her body. Bella Thorne, 19, gets pretty wild on Instagram and Snapchat. The actress doesn’t give a damn what anyone thinks about her scandalous photos, and we love her all the more for it. If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Check out our gallery of the best celebrity selfie-takers above, and vote for who you think earns the title of Selfie Queen!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is the TRUE selfie queen? Vote!