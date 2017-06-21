Miranda Cosgrove Thrusted Into ‘Drake & Josh’ Drama By Fans: See Wild Messages

Wait a second! Did Miranda Cosgrove ‘steal’ Drake Bell’s invitation to Josh Peck’s wedding? Well, that’s what ‘Drake & Josh’ fans are saying and you’ve got to take a look at this!

Battle of the co-stars! Well, sort of… We already know that Drake Bell, 30, is furious with Josh Peck, 30, for not inviting him to his Malibu wedding on June 17. But, fans are now throwing Miranda Cosgrove, 24, into their spat, by accusing her of stealing Drake’s wedding invitation! After Drake took a break from his social media rant, fans moved on to Miranda’s Instagram page with the harsh accusations. Take a look at some of their comments, below.

“Why you f–k up Drake’s invite?”, one Instagram user cwrote, while another added, “Can’t believe you stole drake’s invite.” More users joined in on the trolling and claimed that since Miranda’a character on the show [Megan] was a troublemaker, that Miranda herself would be capable of such an act! — What? This is crazy!

Let us remind you that Miranda has not confirmed if she was a guest at Josh’s wedding. Therefore, the fans flooding the comments section of her photo are only assuming that she was there. And, Miranda’s selfie has nothing to do with a wedding whatsoever! In fact, she’s in a t-shirt and jeans; not the typical wedding attire most people would opt for.

