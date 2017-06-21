Milan Christopher: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Goes Full Frontal For ‘Paper’ Mag

Nothing was off-limits in Milan Christopher’s ‘Paper’ magazine shoot! The ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star stripped naked and bared ALL in the pics. Check it out!

From the cover image alone, it’s clear Milan Christopher’s Paper magazine shoot is pretty sexy — he’s wearing nothing but a leather jacket, gloves and socks, covering his private area only with his hands, while sitting atop a motorcycle. The hot photo puts Milan’s amazing abs and leg muscles on full display, but if you flip inside, the photos are much racier…because he’s not even covering up at all in some of them! Yup, the rapper has his penis hanging out with no shame in the full-frontal shoot, and it’s definitely NSFW. YOU CAN SEE THE UNCENSORED PICS FROM MILAN’S SHOOT HERE.

“I just feel like in our culture it’s so taboo for a guy to show their bodies but it’s ok for a woman to do it,” he explained (stars like Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose have previously posed nude for Paper). “I just kinda want to break that. I think I have a nice body and I think it’s art and I just think that it should be celebrated like they celebrate women’s bodies. So you know, I could be a guy and be gay and be black and be artistic in a nude fashion shoot in the same way that anybody else could.” He also admitted to wanting a “break the Internet” moment.

Milan has a supporting role on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and is an advocate for the LGBTQ community. He came out as gay when he was just 15 years old, confiding in his little brother, Chris, who sadly died two years later. By 17 years old, he had come out to the rest of his family, although he said he still faces discrimination in the hip hop community.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Milan’s shoot for PAPER magazine!?