It’s always awkward meeting your boyfriend’s parents… but what about your new husband’s? Awkward is an understatement in this exclusive ‘Married At First Sight’ clip!

The synopsis of the episode, titled “Confronting the Past,” reveals that the experts have advised them to “take their new spouse to a place from their past that has special meaning to them.” For Nate Duhon, 26, that means to his home. In this exclusive sneak peek, he and wife Sheila Downs, 30, head to his mother Jennifer‘s house, and this was only the second time Jennifer and Sheila had met. Needless to say, the awkward tension is extremely tangible.

“It’s different hearing him saying, ‘my wife,’” Jennifer admits. “That’s shocking and that is a very permanent situation.” It’s clear that from the minute they walk in the door, things are going to be pretty awkward, and they immediately struggle to make conversation. Things get a little more uncomfortable when they reveal they won’t be staying at the house, but instead at a hotel.

“This is the first time Nate has come home and not staying home,” his mother reveals. “I don’t know if that’s what he wanted or what she wanted.” However, off camera Sheila admits that it was her choice to stay in a hotel because she feels more comfortable. But she tells Jennifer it was because she didn’t want to impose. Nate then took to the confessional to admit he was disappointed they weren’t staying at his mother’s house. “These two women are so important for me and if they don’t have a great relationship, it’s not gonna work,” he said. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nate and Sheila can make it work? Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Thursdays at 9PM ET.