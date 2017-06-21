Is Lonzo Ball Cursed If He Joins The Lakers? 7 No. 2 NBA Draft Picks That Went Bust

The NBA Draft’s about to go down and it seems Lonzo Ball will go to the Los Angels Lakers as the No. 2 overall pick. Should he be scared? Here’s a list of No. 2 picks that turned out to be total flops in the NBA.

With all the chaos of the 2017 NBA Draft – the Boston Celtics exchanging their No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, trade deals that have sent D’Angelo Russell, 21, to the Brooklyn Nets and Dwight Howard, 31, to the Charlotte Hornets – the one thing that has remained sort of constant is that Lonzo Ball, 19, is going to the Los Angeles Lakers. His father, LaVar Ball, 48, has sworn Lonzo will join the Lakers but if LaVar wants what’s best for his son, he better hope L.A. doesn’t use their No. 2 pick to choose Lonzo. Historically, the players taken at No. 2 have suffered a bad fate, according to Sporting News, so doom could be waiting Lonzo if LaVar gets his wish.

Take the 2016 draft. The Lakers picked Brandon Ingram, 19, and he finished the season with an average 9.4 points, 2.1 assists and 4 rebounds. He’s not even in the Rookie of the Year conversation. Yet, it’s a bit early to call this pick a flop, and if Brandon and Lonzo team-up, they might prove the haters wrong. Sadly, they won’t have the No. 2 pick from the 2015 draft. The Lakers took D’Angelo Russell that year, and the biggest splash he made in L.A. was to leak the tape of Nick Young, 32, admitting he cheated on Iggy Azalea, 27.

At least the Lakers’ No. 2 picks have stayed healthy. Jabari Parker, 22, was the second pick (going to the Milwaukee Bucks) in the 2014 draft and he’s suffered two major knee injuries since joining the NBA. The same can be said of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 23, who went to the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) in 2012. Though he seemed like a steal, recording his first career double-double in a Nov. 2012 game, since them, he’s been either injured or a non-offensive threat. He did record a career-high six steals in a March 2017 game – which the Hornets lost to the Phoenix Suns. So…yay?

The Orlando Magic took Victor Oladipo, 25, as No. 2 in the 2014 draft, and he was so good that they traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the end of the 2016 season. Derrick Williams, the 2011 No. 2 pick (taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves) has been passed around to the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat before finally (for now) ending up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sounds like the team got the “f*cking playmaker” LeBron James, 32, was demanding. Evan Turner has similarly bounced around the league after the Sixers picked him in the 2010 draft. As for the 2009 No. 2 draft pick, Hasheem Thabeet, 30, has returned to his native Tanzania after his NBA career went bust. Wow. It doesn’t look good for Lonzo, but maybe he can break the curse?

Do you think the Lakers should take Lonzo Ball as the overall No. 2 pick, HollywoodLifers?