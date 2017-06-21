Kobe Bryant Is The Ultimate Dad: Watch Him Dance Like Crazy To Make Daughter Laugh

Kobe Bryant just melted our hearts! Showing off his soft side, the former NBA star proved he’ll do ANYTHING to get a giggle out of his sweet baby daughter Bianka. You’ll love watching him dance his heart out & even sing! Talk about a parenthood pro.

Kobe Bryant, 38, may just be the cutest dad around! In order to make his and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant‘s, 35, baby daughter Bianka Bella Bryant, 6 months, laugh, the former LA Lakers player got super silly — and we cannot get enough! The video, which was posted by The Shade Room on June 20, was taken during a family Disneyland trip, and even cuter — baby Bianka is wearing a sweet Minnie Mouse outfit. In the clip, Kobe has his daughter strapped to his chest as she sits in a front carrier, and he bounces her up and down while singing her a little song.

At one point, the cute infant loses a shoe in the excitement, and Kobe reacts by chanting, “I shook my shoe off, I shook my shoe off, you can’t get it!” It appears Kobe and Vanessa’s older two daughters, Natalia Diamante Bryant, 14, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, 11, are watching the adorableness go down, as you can hear them laughing and saying “aw” in the background. “This just warmed my heart ❤️,” one Instagram user commented on the vid. Another gushed, “Omigosh this is so precious. 😭😭💕.” We could not agree more!

Kobe and Vanessa welcomed their third child back in December, and just weeks later they showed off how cute she is to the rest of the world! Taking to Instagram on Dec. 21, the proud parents released the very first pic of their daughter, and she looked BYOND adorable. Wrapped tightly in pink fabric with a bonnet on her head, Kobe captioned the heartwarming image, “@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka. #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel. December 5, 2016. 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kobe is an adorable dad, or what? How sweet is this video?