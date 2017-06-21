Kim Kardashian Made $14M in Minutes Selling Out Makeup Line: More Successful Than Kylie’s?

As expected, Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line launched June 21st & sold out in minutes! The highly anticipated kits went fast, making $14 million. Do you think her brand is more successful than Kylie’s?

Kim Kardashian, 36, just made millions in a mere few minutes by selling out her brand new makeup line, KKW Beauty, which launched Wednesday, June 21st. As our sister site, WWD, predicted, “Industry sources expect that KKW will blow through the reported 300,000 units that were produced of her $48 Creme Contour & Highlight Kit in less than five minutes, amassing $14.4 million in sales,” and they were spot on. Kim’s contour and highlight kits sold out in less than 20 minutes, raking in millions, and leaving excited fans disappointed. While Kim’s kits sold out immediately, do you think her business is more successful than her sister, Kylie Jenner’s, 19, brand, Kylie Cosmetics?

According to WWD, they also reported that when Kim and Kylie collaborated on the KKW x Kylie Lip Kits, for Kylie Cosmetics, that also sold out ASAP and raked in millions. “According to an industry source, 300,000 of the $45 kits sold out in minutes, the equivalent of $13.5 million in sales. This sell-through gave Kardashian, as well as her partner and manufacturer, Oxnard, Calif.-based Seed Beauty (also the parent company of ColourPop) the confidence to go big with the first ‘drop.'”

While we totally expected Kim’s KKW launch to sell out quickly, we’re not sure if it’s just as successful as her little sister, Kylie’s, company. If you can remember, Kylie’s website literally crashed and people everywhere were losing their minds. Whereas Kim’s launch, seems a bit more low key and wasn’t as heartbreaking as Kylie’s when fans were left with no makeup kits.

