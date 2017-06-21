Kim & Kanye Reportedly Find Surrogate For $113K: Details Of Their Deal

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family is expanding! The couple has reportedly made a deal with a surrogate to have their third child. The deal will cost them over $113K! Here’s exactly what Kimye and the surrogate have agreed on!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, have reached a deal with a surrogate through an agency to add another little West to their family, TMZ reports. Kim and Kanye have agreed to pay the surrogate $45,000 in 10 monthly, $4,500 installments. They also have to pay $68,850 upfront to the agency as a deposit. The surrogate is required to not smoke, drink, or do drugs during the pregnancy. She will restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy and can’t have sex for 3 weeks after the embryo implantation. The surrogate also can’t go in hot tubs or saunas, handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage in a day, or eat raw fish.

The agreement says that Kim and Kanye will “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.” If there are multiple children, the surrogate will get $5,000 for each additional kid. If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she will get $4,000. This surrogacy agreement is airtight! Kim and Kanye have thought of everything!

This is a huge step for Kim and Kanye. Kim has been open about how she wants a third child, and now she’s getting her wish! Kim suffered from placenta accreta, which is when the placenta attaches too deep in the uterine wall and can cause massive bleeding if it doesn’t detach properly, when she was pregnant with both North, 4, and Saint West, 2. Because of her past history with placenta accreta and the risk of it happening again, carrying a third baby is potentially life-threatening for Kim and the child. She also had to delivery North almost 6 weeks early because of early-onset preeclampsia, a pregnancy condition that causes high blood pressure.

A surrogate is the safest thing for both Kim and a baby. We’re so happy for Kim and Kanye! We wish them all the best as they start this new journey with a surrogate. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

