Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Launch Dress: Stuns In White Off-The-Shoulder Mini

Kim Kardashian basically rocked the shorter version of her Met Gala dress from earlier this year as she celebrated the launch of her brand-new KKW Beauty collection, where she wowed in white — and we loved it! Did you?

Kim Kardashian wowed in white as she celebrated her KKW Beauty collection with a major launch party in LA on June 20, where she highlighted her famous curves in a form-fitting white long-sleeved Vivienne Westwood mini that clung to her in all the right places — she’s one hot mama!

If her dress seems familiar, that’s because it’s basically a shortened version of the minimal but chic ensemble she wore to this year’s 2017 Met Gala in NYC on May 1, when she stepped out in frock also by the same designer. In contrast to her Met Gala dress, where Kim completed the look with a blunt lob hairstyle, in this instance, she opted for waist-length mermaid hair that flowed around her in soft waves. She parted her hair in the middle and complimented it with KKW Beauty contouring, smoky eyes, and lush lashes. Her full-on glam look reminded us of old school Kimmy — and we loved it!

The off-the-shoulder silhouette is the trend to rock this summer and Kim did so to perfection in her latest look — you seriously can’t go wrong in the style! Whether you opt for a form-fitting frock like Kim or prefer a billowing style, you can totally master the silhouette just like she did this summer — all you need is a good strapless bra and you’re ready to go. From tops to rompers, mini dresses and gowns, the off-the-shoulder trend comes in just about every silhouette you can think of.

What did you think of Kim’s latest look? Do you like her minimal approach to dressing? Check it out above and let us know.