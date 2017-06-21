Kim Kardashian Does Her Own Makeup Using Her New KKW Beauty Line — Watch

Kim Kardashian just launched her KKW Beauty line & she showed off her new contour & highlight kit with an exact how-to video of her doing her own makeup using her new products. You have to see this amazing tutorial!

Kim Kardashian West, 36, did her own makeup using her very own products from her new KKW Beauty collection, which launched on June 21st. The makeup tutorial shows Kim using her new Beauty Contour and Highlighter Kit which contains a dual-ended contour stick and dual-ended highlighter, (one matte and one shimmer highlight), and a dual-ended blending brush and sponge. We’re obsessed with the makeup tutorial, which Kim explained she did because, “I always had so many products & I just wanted a little defined kit of all my favorite products that could just be easy.

Kim’s everyday all natural 5-minute look:

1. “Prep skin with moisturizer.”

2. “Use Matte Highlighter to brighten areas you want to conceal.”

3. “Use lighter contour to slim nose.”

4. “The darker shade defines cheekbones and edges of face.”

*Kim’s Tip: Draw a 3 shape from forehead, down cheekbones, and along jawline.*

5. “Blend with brush side in small circular motions.”

6. “Use damp sponge to blend and melt color into your skin.”

7. “Lighter contour doubles as lip liner and color.”

8. “Try darker color as bronze eye shadow.”

9. “Use shimmer highlighter on bridge of nose and cupids bow for dewy looking skin.”

10. “Under brow line, highlight with matte or shimmer.”

11. “Shimmer highlighter makes collarbones pop and your body glow.”

12. “Add shimmer above cheekbones.”

13. “Warm up cheeks with medium color.”

Kim’s tutorial is actually super easy and simple and it’s the perfect look to try out this summer for an everyday easy, dewy glow. What do you guys think of this tutorial? Will you try it out?