Kelly Rowland Trolls The Beyhive Hard When Asked About Beyonce’s Twins: Watch

SO funny! Kelly Rowland is keeping her lips SEALED when it comes to spilling details about Beyonce & JAY-Z’S new twins. And to make sure her message is heard loud & clear, Kelly made a hilarious vid that’s all about saying ‘No’ to nosey fans.

Beyonce, 35, has got quite the loyal friend in Kelly Rowland, 36. After all, now that Bey and JAY-Z‘s, 47, twins have officially arrived, fans are just DYING to know all the details. But lucky for Beyonce, her former bandmate isn’t saying a word about what she knows. Alluding that she’s been bombarded with Beyonce questions, Kelly took it upon herself to tell everyone at once — we’re looking at you Beyhivers — that “NO,” she isn’t going to spill a single detail to anyone! Way to be strong, Kelly!

Getting her message across via video, Kelly enlisted the help of a friend to really drive her point home. In the clip, which was posted by The Shade Room, Kelly’s friend holds a big red button from off camera that reads “No.” The friend says, “Kelly, will you just answer one Beyonce question?” She then hits the button that says, “N-O.” Meanwhile, Kelly just stands there holding the camera out with a smile plastered on her face. “Kelly, come on, just one question about the babies,” her friend continues, to which the button replies, “Nooo!” Finally the friend says, “Kelly, we know you know about the babies.” And one last time, the button responds, “No no no no!”

So there you have it, Kelly is definitely not opening her mouth when it comes to speaking about her friend — good for her! We understand why fans are desperate to know more about Queen B though. After all, while news broke about the twins’ birth on June 17, it’s been reported Beyonce actually gave birth on June 12. And so far NO details have officially been released. Bey and Jay sure know how to keep a tight lid on things!

It’s been reported though that the twins were born with “minor issues,” which TMZ says is simply jaundice. Either way, Beyonce and the twins have supposedly not left the hospital yet. But even still, they’re overjoyed about welcoming their little ones into the world! “Beyonce is eager to get her new babies home,” a Beyonce insider told us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “She has been stuck inside the hospital for a week now and Jay has been by her side daily as they follow all of the doctor’s conservative orders to ensure the newborns are healthy and strong before going home.”

