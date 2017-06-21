Kelly Clarkson Helps A Fan Propose To His Boyfriend — Heart-Melting Video

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this! Kelly Clarkson helped a fan pull off the ultimate proposal in Las Vegas on June 21, and the video will melt your icy heart!

Kelly Clarkson superfan Alex Malerba realized that his life would suck without his longtime boyfriend. So, he proposed to him in Las Vegas on June 21! Not only that, he went a step further and got Miss Independent herself involved! Kell was in Vegas for a performance on June 20, but she took some time before moving on to her next stop to help these guys get engaged. And guess what? He said yes!

“Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES,” wrote Alex on an adorable slideshow of pics and videos of the proposal. “Oh my God, I’m so happy. Oh my God!” screamed a surprised Kelly while the fiances hugged. “I’m a part of it!”

“That was so beautiful, congratulations!” she said, explaining how the whole plan unfolded. “He was like, ‘I wanna propose to him.’ I was like, ‘Come back here!’” The duo revealed to Kelly that they’ve been together for four years, to which she responded “about damn time! I’m like, s— or get off the pot!” Too funny!

We’re not shocked that Kelly was willing to help these guys find their happy ending. She’s often discussed how happy and in love she is with her own husband Brandon Blackstock. She even wrote her song “Piece By Piece” to honor how wonderful he is in comparison to her own father. You go girl!

