Kawhi Leonard Got Rid Of His Cornrows & The Internet Can’t Handle It

What did you do to your hair, Kawhi Leonard? The San Antonio Spurs superstar cut off his signature cornrows and NBA fans completely freaked out over this new makeover, calling it ‘blasphemous’ and more!

Kawhi Leonard, bruh. Is that you? With all the sound and fury happening right before the 2017 NBA Draft, the 25-year-old San Antonio Spurs star unveiled his brand new look in the lowest-key way possible. Unlike LeBron James, 32, who threw a video of his new shaved head on the ‘gram, Kawhi didn’t make a big deal of his makeover. In fact, fans only found out because of basketball player from another league. After working out on June 20, Kawhi posed with XueWen Zhang, 20, a player for the Chinese Basketball Association, per ClutchPoints. The photo showed Kawhi without his braids, and once the photo started circulating, fans began freaking.

“Blasphemous,” one NBA fan simply wrote about the haircut, while others said that a Kawhi Leonard without braids is like a James Harden, 27, without a beard or a Anthony Davis, 24, without a unibrow. First off – rude. Second – that’s hilarious. Yet, most fans weren’t really laughing over this dramatic turn of events. Most were freaking out and mourning the loss of what they saw as one of the more iconic haircuts in the NBA. Rest in Peace.

Now, let’s be honest. A 25-year-old man getting a haircut isn’t a real reason for people to freak, but as SB Nation pointed out in their extensive research on the subject, Kawhi’s been rocking the braids for more than a decade. He supposedly had them all the way back in his 8th grade, as they were visible on his student ID. He’s kept them ever since. SB Nation theorized that Kawhi’s been rocking this look for 12-14 years, so this haircut truly is the end of an era.

RIP Kawhi Leonard braids 1991-2017 pic.twitter.com/VQ1jrWOAuQ — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 21, 2017

Kawhi really cut his braids, smfh, blasphemous. — K. Lewis (@TechLewis) June 21, 2017

When I found out Kawhi Leonard cut his braids pic.twitter.com/zxlXbYuLoq — Chris Aulds (@ChrisAulds_45) June 21, 2017

What if Kawhi decided to stop maintaining his braids so he could focus EVEN MORE on basketball Is that possible — David McGinnis (@dav_mcg) June 21, 2017

As one fan wondered, did Kawhi change up his haircut so he could focus even harder on playing basketball? Before Kevin Durant, 28, joined the Golden State Warriors, the Spurs were often viewed as the team that could give the Dubs a major headache in the NBA playoffs. During his six seasons in the NBA, Kawhi (and his braids) racked up an average of 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 49.5% shooting overall per game (according to SB Nation’s Pounding The Rock.) Kawhi also won the NBA championship in 2014 and was named the NBA Finals MVP that year. If Kawhi gets crowned the MVP again in the future, it certainly won’t be resting on his hair in braids.

