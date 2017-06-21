Kate Beckinsale, 43, Dating Hunky Actor Matt Rife, 21: See Steamy PDA Pics

New couple alert! Kate Beckinsale was photographed making out with 21-year-old Matt Rife on June 20, and a new report claims they’re in an official relationship!

Kate Beckinsale, 43, has a new man in her life! Less than a year after her husband, Len Wiseman, filed for divorce, the actress was caught packing on major PDA with a guy half her age, Matt Rife, 21, on June 20. The hot new couple couldn’t hide from paparazzi as they shared a passionate kiss outside Villa Lounge in West Hollywood, with Matt grabbing Kate’s face and pulling her closer to him as they made out. “[They’re officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the pair met through a mutual friend. “Everyone in Kate’s circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! He is very mature for his age.” CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PDA PICS.

Matt, who stars on Nick Cannon’s show Wild ‘N Out, is only three years older than Kate’s daughter, Lily Beckinsale, 18, who she welcomed with Michael Sheen in 1999. Kate and Michael ended their eight year relationship in 2003, around the same time she met her now-ex-husband, Len Wiseman, who directed her movie Underworld (interestingly, Michael also starred in the movie, although the trio has been adamant there was no infidelity). However, after 11 years of marriage, Kate and Len announced they were separating in Nov. 2015, and he filed for divorce 11 months later.

As for Matt — he started his career in standup comedy when he was just 15 years old, and got his big break when he booked a role on Wild ‘N Out in 2015. In 2016, he starred on the TV series WTH: Welcome To Howler. He currently has no new projects in the works –but maybe his new ladylove can help him with that!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kate and Matt’s relationship? Are you shocked she’s with someone so young?