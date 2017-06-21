Karlie Redd might want to make sure she removes the tags when she buys a new weave because she was busted on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ with a big blue tab hanging right out of her ‘do!

Oops! Karlie Redd, 39, changes up her hair with weaves, but it looks like she might have been thinking about returning the one she was wearing during Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on June 19. A big blue tag was visible at the base of her hairline when she bent over in a dramatic discussion with boyfriend Cesar Emmanuel, 34, after he confronted her about being in Jamaica with her ex Yung Joc, 34. “I see my woman in a video with her ex in one of the most romantic spots in the world. I went back to Harlem and motherf***ers laughing at me,” the Black Ink member tells Karlie. Well, viewers got a good change to laugh at Karlie for forgetting to snip off the tag from her weave before filming. Geez, we can’t believe they didn’t at least catch this in editing, unless the show purposely wanted to make her look bad.

At least she was able to smooth things out with her man, telling him, “I know for a fact in my heart that you’re the one I want to be with,” and he accepts her apology. She backs her butt into his crotch as a thank you and when she bends over her hair falls forward to reveal the retail tag. Whoopsie!

Karlie is wearing a nearly see-through mini-dress with sheer panels — for breakfast! — and her wavy dark weave looks pretty, including bangs that frame her face beautifully. Too bad that whoever did her hair for the show that day didn’t bother to snip out the tag from the store it came from! Oh well, at least it’s proof that Karlie does wear weaves after flaunting that she has natural long locks.

