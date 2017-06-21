Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Surrogate Process Creating ‘Major Tension’ — Why He’s Super ‘Nervous’

Another Kimye baby could finally be on the way now that the couple has reportedly found a surrogate. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Kanye West is so nervous about the whole process.

Aww! We know how badly Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, hope to add to their family, but the reality star’s last two pregnancies were so high risk that it would be super dangerous for her to carry a third baby. Now they’ve reportedly found a surrogate to help them give North, four, and Saint, 19 months, a little brother or sister. “Kim is super hopeful about using a surrogate but Kanye has been nervous and apprehensive about the entire process,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is a real challenge for Kanye to trust anyone, so the situation is causing major tension between Kim and Kanye. But he’s being supportive despite his major fears about using a surrogate for their next baby.”

Kris, 61, remarried, giving her half sisters Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19. Kim would love to have the same big brood just like her mom created. “He loves Kim and will do anything to make his wife happy. She so badly wants to have lots of children like the big family she grew up with,” our insider continues. The KKW Beauty owner had three siblings growing up and added two more when her mom, 61, remarried, giving her half sisters, 21, and, 19. Kim would love to have the same big brood just like her mom created.

“So Kanye is trying to keep an open mind about their goals are and how they plan to grow their family together. Despite being tense over the surrogacy plan and very stressed about trusting someone, Kanye can’t say no to Kim, so he has reluctantly agreed to move forward with the process,” our source adds. TMZ reports that the couple have hired a surrogate and will be paying her over $113,000 to carry their baby. That will come in 10 monthly $4,500 installments adding up to $45K. They also have to pay $68,850 upfront to the agency as a deposit.

Its going to be a leap of faith to have someone else carry their precious bundle of joy, but there are plenty of restrictions on the surrogate to insure that the baby turns out as healthy as possible. She is not allowed to smoke, drink, or do drugs during the pregnancy. She also can’t use hot tubs or saunas, handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage in a day, or eat raw fish.

