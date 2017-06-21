Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Surrogate Process Creating ‘Major Tension’ — Why He’s Super ‘Nervous’
Another Kimye baby could finally be on the way now that the couple has reportedly found a surrogate. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Kanye West is so nervous about the whole process.
Aww! We know how badly Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, hope to add to their family, but the reality star’s last two pregnancies were so high risk that it would be super dangerous for her to carry a third baby. Now they’ve reportedly found a surrogate to help them give North, four, and Saint, 19 months, a little brother or sister. “Kim is super hopeful about using a surrogate but Kanye has been nervous and apprehensive about the entire process,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is a real challenge for Kanye to trust anyone, so the situation is causing major tension between Kim and Kanye. But he’s being supportive despite his major fears about using a surrogate for their next baby.”
