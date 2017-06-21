Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Inspired By Beyonce & JAY-Z — Now They Want Twins Too

Is someone green with envy? Apparently Kim Kardashian can’t let Beyonce hold the spotlight for TOO long, as we’ve learned exclusively she & Kanye West now want twins too. They even want them ‘asap!’

Watch out, Beyonce, 35 — Looks like Kim Kardashian, 36, may steal your thunder! While Bey only gave birth to her and JAY-Z‘s, 47, twins last week, Kim and her hubby Kanye West, 40, have already directed the conversation back to themselves, as now THEY apparently want twins too! Inspired by the musical duo to go double, Kim and Kanye are not only excited to grow their family in a big way, but they also want it to happen sooner rather than later. In fact, they’ve reportedly already made a deal with a specific surrogate!

“Kim and Kanye want two more kids and were inspired by JAY-Z and Beyonce,” a Kimye insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim is very familiar with a big family and wants to make her immediate family bigger, and now is the time. They also are heavily considering having a surrogate because of the harm another child could do for Kim and her health.” And to make it all happen, the couple are wasting NO time! “They are ready for it to happen as soon as possible,” our source added.

If Kim and Kanye DO have twins, they’d be joining a long list of celebrities with double. George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, just welcomed twins earlier this month. And we can’t forget about A-list stars like Mariah Carey, 47, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Angelina Jolie, 42, who also gave birth to twins. It’s not hard to see why Kimye is after a spot in their club! If the pair is truly desperate to expand their family significantly, twins are a quick way to get there too.

Twins or not though, it’s looking pretty clear that Kim and Kanye WILL have another child. And if they do, it’s most likely they’ll be using a surrogate. After all, TMZ reports that Kim and Kanye have already agreed to pay a surrogate $45,000 in 10 monthly, $4,500 installments. They’ll also reportedly be paying the agency $68,850 upfront as a deposit. “Kim and Kanye definitely want to have more kids, but there’s no way Kim can go through another difficult pregnancy and birth again,” another Kardashian insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. So it looks like North West, 4, and Saint West, 1, should make room for one — or two — more!

