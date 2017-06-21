Justin Bieber Proves He’s Basically A Pro At Basketball: Watch Him Show Off Insane Moves

The NBA Draft is right around the corner. Maybe a team should consider picking Justin Bieber? Biebs displayed some slick moves during a game of streetball, even pulling a Steph Curry by nailing a 3-pointer.

Okay. Yes — Justin Bieber’s name won’t get called out before Markelle Fultz, 19, Lonzo Ball, 19, or any of the other young superstars expected to get picked during the 2017 NBA Draft. That doesn’t mean the 23-year-old pop superstar can’t enjoy himself a little fun out on the courts. Biebs decided to show off how much he was a baller in a pair of videos uploaded to his Instagram on June 20. The first vid shows Justin attempting to clown the dude covering him, and it looks like he’s about to score – when the rival swipes the ball away at the last second. “One too many moves,” Justin captioned the shot, adding the hashtags #onetoomanymoves #doingwaytomuch #justshoottheball #tricksdontwingames

It seems Biebs took his own advice. In the second video, he does his best Steph Curry impression. After getting the ball in what looks like a rebound, Justin steps outside of the arc and lets the shot fly. Swish. Seems like it got nothing but let. “Like this,” is all Justin has to say about the shot. Whether or not Justin’s team won is unknown, but if he and his crew had fun – that’s all that really matters, right?

This isn’t the first time that Justin has showed off his b-ball skills. During an indoor game in 2016, he used his fancy footwork to get by a defender to go in for the shot. Of course, he also was one of the highlights of the 2014 BET Celebrity Basketball game, playing alongside Chris Brown, 28, Snoop Dogg, 25 and other big-time ballers. It’s a shame Justin wasn’t a part of the 2017 NBA All-Star weekend’s Celebrity Game, but you know – it’s hard to find time to be the biggest pop icon in the world and be a multi-sports superstar.

Seriously – Justin loves sports. When he’s not hitting the pitch to practice alongside soccer phenoms like Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, 29, and Neymar, 25, he’s strapping on the skates for a game of hockey. Of course, with Justin being Canadian, no game of hockey is “just for fun,” as he nearly came to blows during a 2016 match. Yikes. Justin also let his temper fly when clapping back at people calling him a “bandwagon fan.” See, even when Justin can’t play sports, he shows his love of the game by wearing the jersey of teams that he admires. After getting some hate for putting on a Pittsburgh Penguins shirt during the NHL playoffs, Justin – a die-hard Toronto Leafs fan – said that he’ll wear “any jersey that looks cool,” no matter what the team. It’s also why Justin will wear a Golden State Warriors shirt one day and a Cleveland Cavs jersey the next.

What do you thing about Justin’s moves, HollywoodLifers?