Josh Peck Devastated Over Drake Bell’s Angry Wedding Tweets: ‘They Aren’t Close Anymore’

Josh Peck is reportedly ‘really hurt’ over Drake Bell’s social media rant on June 17. When Drake wasn’t invite to Josh’s wedding, he put him on blast. But, the pair allegedly haven’t spoke in 3 years, so what’s really going on?

Friends to foes. Drake & Josh are no more… or at least that’s what it seems like. As you know, Josh Peck, 30, married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O’Brien on June 17 in Malibu. And, Drake Bell, 30, was not happy that he didn’t receive an invite. And, Drake isn’t the only one who’s not happy. After Drake’s social media outburst, “Josh was really hurt,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

Although Josh’s wedding was supposed to be all about him and Paige, it seems as though the attention shifted to Drake’s obvious absence. At the nuptials, “some guests were asking Josh where Drake was,” the insider says. And, he kept it real. “Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke,” the source continued. Wow.

All in all, Drake was “shocked” that he didn’t receive and invite to the wedding, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Drake is mystified… He and Josh have had fallouts over the years, and they’ve always been super competitive, but he thought they were still buddies.” Awe.

In fact, just one day before Josh’s wedding and Drake’s social media disses, Drake tweeted a throwback photo of the two from their acting days together. “Studs!”, Drake captioned the funny pic.

Like we reported, when Drake found out that he wasn’t invited to Josh’s wedding, he went off on social media. He tweeted and then deleted, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear… Loyalty is key … ALWAYS remember where you came from”. He also tweeted, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

And, it didn’t end there. Drake also commented on an Instagram photo of Josh’s, which read, “When you’re not invited to your brother wedding….cool I get it bro thanks for the invite”. Talk about having all the feels.

One of Josh’s co-stars who did score an invite to the reported small ceremony was his Grandfathered co-star, John Stamos, 53. The actor was accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh.

Drake and Josh played stepbrothers on the hit Nickelodeon show [Drake & Josh], which aired from 2004 till 2007. And, the two recently reunited on the small screen on an episode of Grandfathered in Feb. 2016. Josh has yet to address Drake’s comments.

