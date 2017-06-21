Josh Peck Devastated Over Drake Bell’s Angry Wedding Snubs: ‘They Aren’t Close Anymore’

Josh Peck is reportedly ‘really hurt’ over Drake Bell’s social media rant on June 17. When Drake wasn’t invite to Josh’s wedding, he put him on blast. But, the pair allegedly haven’t spoke in 3 years, so what’s really going on?



Friends to foes. Drake & Josh are no more… or at least that’s what it seems like. As you know, Josh Peck, 30, married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O’Brien on June 17 in Malibu. And, Drake Bell, 30, was not happy that he didn’t receive and invite. And, Drake isn’t the only one who’s not happy. “When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh’s wedding, he [Drake] started tweeting all of those dramatic memes,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Josh was really hurt. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

Although Josh’s wedding was supposed to be all about he and Paige, it seems as though the attention shifted to Drake’s obvious absence. At the nuptials, “some guests were asking Josh where Drake was,” the insider says. And, he kept it real. “Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke,” the source continued. Wow.

Like we reported, when Drake found out that he wasn’t invited to Josh’s wedding, he went off on social media. He tweeted and then deleted, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear… Loyalty is key … ALWAYS remember where you came from”. He also tweeted, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

And, it didn’t end there. Drake also commented on an Instagram photo of Josh’s from which read, “When you’re not invited to your brother wedding….cool I get it bro thanks for the invite”. Talk about having all the feels.

One of Josh’s co-stars who did score an invite to the reported small ceremony was his Grandfathered co-star, John Stamos, 53. The actor was reportedly accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh.

Drake and Josh played stepbrothers on the hit Nickelodeon show [Drake & Josh], which aired from 2004 till 2007. And, the two recently reunited on the small screen on an episode of “Grandfathered” in Feb. 2016. Josh has yet to address Drake’s comments.

