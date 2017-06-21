Joe Scarborough Debuts Sweet Love Song For Fiancée Mika Brzezinski

How a little bit of rock and roll in your cup of ‘Morning Joe?’ Joe Scarborough joined his rock band in NYC to debut the romantic love song he wrote about his fiancée – and MSNBC co-host – Mika Brzezinski!

First off, yes – Joe Scarborough, 54, is in a rock band. Mind. Blown. The Morning Joe host and former Congressman took his group, Morning Joe Music, to the Prohibition bar in New York City “sometime last week,” according to Page Six. While in the spotlight, Joe decided a debut a new track, dedicating it to his co-host and future wife, Mika Brzezinski, 50. “I wrote this song for somebody,” he said. “I don’t usually write love songs. I’ve written 400 songs, but somebody came into my life and is very special to me and I felt like I had to open myself up, and wrote a song called ‘Let’s Fall in Love.'”

Aww. Of course, Joe tried to play off this lovey-dovey gesture by saying the song was about a bandmate. “I wanted [our love] to go public for a really long time,” Joe joked, but Mika was in the crowd for this song. You’re not fooling anyone, Joe! Whether or not she liked the song remains unknown, but Page Six reports she began to leave the show after “Let’s Fall In Love” was over. Joe called out, “You’re gonna hear your song and leave? I’ll write you another one.” Mike then told Joe that she’d be right back.

There’s nothing like love to make a man write music. It’s cute to imagine Joe sitting in his room, trying to come up with a rhyme for “Brzezinski.” This foray into rock music isn’t some mid-life crisis for Joe. He’s been playing piano since he was 5-years-old, according to Clrvynt, before picking up the guitar at age 12. He formed his first band at 14, and he continued to perform when he was serving in the House of Representatives. So why isn’t Joe opening for Coldplay or Foo Fighters? “I was a coward — that’s the great irony,” Joe told Clrvynt. “I have jumped off of all of these cliffs in my life. I quit practicing law after two years, in debt, ran for Congress. There’s no way I should’ve won. I won.”

“I quit Congress to get back home with my kids, and it should have never worked — but it worked, because I got this TV thing. The regret is that I never did the same thing with music,” he added. Well, at least Joe was brave when he popped the question to Miki. While the two were on a romantic getaway in Antibes, France, he surprised Mika by pulling out a ring. Thankfully, Joe’s bravery paid off – she said yes! Now, will Morning Joe Music play the wedding? Fingers crossed.

Are you surprised that Joe Scarborough has a band, HollywoodLifers? What do you think about him writing a love song for Mika? Wasn’t that sweet?