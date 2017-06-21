Jesse Williams’ Divorce Battle Gets Ugly As He Demands Joint Custody Of Two Kids

Oh no! Jesse Williams’ ongoing divorce battle with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee just took a turn for the worse. The actor is now seeking joint custody of his two children, according to a new report.

Jesse Williams, 35, will continue to fight for his kids! Amid his bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee, the Grey’s Anatomy star is fighting for joint custody of son Maceo and daughter Sadie, according to Us Weekly. Court documents obtained by the publication claim that Jesse’s request to spend more time with his children was denied by Aryn, a real estate broker. “Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them,” the actor claims in the legal papers. “She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence.”

In Jesse’s opinion, he’s “always been an active, involved, ‘hands-on’ dad” — but that still won’t convince Aryn to loosen the strings. “On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two-and-a-half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children,” he continues in the legal papers. Aryn’s lawyer, Jill Hersh, responded with the following statement. “Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams,” she told Us Weekly. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family.”

As we previously told you, Aryn and Jesse called it quits after five years of marriage on April 24. The television hunk reportedly didn’t waste any time jumping ship to Minka Kelly, whom he stepped out with in early May. Eyewitnesses said the rumored couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other on a seemingly romantic trip to Paris, even though he continues to shoot down the dating buzz, according to InTouch Weekly. Maybe that’s why Aryn is giving him a hard time…

