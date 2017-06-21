JAY-Z ‘Looked Excited & Happy’ At SoulCycle Workout As Beyonce & Twins Rest At Hospital

Despite reports his & Beyonce’s twins have ‘minor issues,’ JAY-Z was spotted at SoulCycle earlier this week. And we learned exclusively he looked like he was living his best life! It seems like the twins have ALREADY brought him & Bey major joy!

Slipping away from the hospital to get in a quick workout, JAY-Z, 47, took a SoulCycle class at a Los Angeles gym on June 19. Proving stars really ARE just like us, he participated in a group class and even brought along a friend for support. We love that even though he just became a three-time dad after Beyonce, 35, gave birth last week, he still carved out some much-needed time for himself. And apparently, he was completely beaming as he got his fitness on. Looks like those newborn twins of his has made him one happy father!

“From arrival to departure JAY-Z was all business,” a SoulCycle witness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His SUV pulled into the underground parking garage and he quickly made his way up to the gym. He looked happy to be out getting a workout. He was with his longtime friend and right-hand man, Tyran ‘Ty Ty’ Smith.” And while Jay “kept quiet” about his new son and daughter, “he definitely didn’t look like a guy who was stressed out,” our insider added.

“He was very polite and even gave a small smile after he got in a quick sweat. He looked excited to be getting back to where he needed to be,” which was with his family at the hospital! After all, although the twins’ birth was announced on June 17, it’s been reported that Beyonce actually gave birth on June 12. However, she and the little ones are still in the hospital, as the infants were reportedly born premature.

“Smaller or premature babies may need help breathing, fighting infection, or regulating their temperature in the first few days or weeks,” Dr. Jennifer Shu, MD, a pediatrician and co-author of Heading Home with Your Newborn: From Birth to Reality, told us EXCLUSIVELY, revealing a possible explanation for why the twins may not have been released yet. Either way though, they reportedly only have “minor issues,” which TMZ claims is simply jaundice — a common condition in preemies that’s not dangerous.

After all, if Jay is out SoulCycling, and looking as carefree as he apparently did, we’re sure the twins are just fine! We can’t wait to find out more info about them though — like for starters, their names! Hopefully Queen B will release all the details soon.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think it’s good Jay got to get away for a little bit and exercise? Or should he be staying in the hospital with Beyonce 24/7?