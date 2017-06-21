The moment we’ve been waiting for MAY be here! A new report claims to know the names Beyonce & JAY-Z chose for their twins, and just like you’d expect, they’re adorable!

Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, may have finally revealed the names of their twins, and, if the report is true, they did NOT disappoint! I mean let’s be real, since they’re already the proud parents of a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy, the Hollywood power couple def had some expectations to live up to. Bey gave birth to a baby boy and a baby girl just last week, and Media Takeout claims that their newest additions’ names are…are you ready for it? Shawn and Bea — after both their parents! SO cute, right? Honestly, we’re kind of in love. Keep in mind though that their names have NOT been officially announced.

JAY-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter, so we love that his son now allegedly shares his name. Shawn means “God is gracious,” according to NameBerry.com. And while the most popular version of the name is spelled “Sean,” this spelling variation rose to prominence in the 1970s, which is also right around the time Jay was born. Bea, on the other hand, means “she who brings happiness,” and it stems from the name Beatrice. We love “Bea” just on its own though. What a creative way to honor both mom AND dad! Only time will tell if this report is true though, so stay tuned…

When the “Formation” singer and her producer hubby announced Blue’s name back in 2012, fans had no idea what to make of the unusual moniker. Of course the fan theories began rolling in, with some speculating that “Ivy” really stood for the roman numeral IV, as four is a significant number for Beyonce and Jay. Think: they were both born on the fourth, they were married on the fourth, and one of Bey’s albums is named Four. As for Blue, Beyonce hinted months later on her Tumblr page just why “Blue” is so meaningful. “The world is blue at its edges and in its depths, This blue is the light that got lost,” Bey wrote, quoting Rebecca Solnit‘s 2005 novel, A Field Guide to Getting Lost.

Another explanation for Blue’s unique name? Blue is famously Jay’s favorite color! Sometimes it really is as simple as that! But still, we can only bet these little ones’ names have pretty major significance — even more so than we have already guessed. We hope Beyonce will be dropping hints about what they truly mean in no time!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are their alleged names what you expected?