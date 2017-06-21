Jade Roper’s Bridesmaid Dress For Carly Waddell’s Wedding: Cradles Baby Bump

Here comes the bridesmaid! Jade Roper looked gorgeous as she proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a flowing, floral gown as she served as a bridesmaid in Carly Waddell & Evan Bass’ wedding.

Jade Roper, 30, was all smiles as she attended the Mexico nuptials of fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestants Carly Waddell and Evan Bass on June 17, where she was on hand to serve as a bridesmaid in Carly’s wedding — and she looked gorgeous in a flowing frock that draped beautifully around her pregnant figure.

Jade’s floral dress featured bold red hues and was accessorized to perfection with a red flower crown, taking the ethereal, floral vibes to an entirely new level. She cradled her growing baby bump in the dress, which looked so cute in her bridesmaid gown! It was so sweet to see the Bachelor in Paradise alums at the wedding — especially since Jade and Tanner Tolbert also found love on the show! As the couple anxiously awaits the arrival of their first child together, they looked ready to help their friends celebrate.

Chris Harrison, (who served as the officiant in Carly and Evan’s wedding), took a break out from his duties to post a cute pic with Jade and Tanner on Instagram.

While Jade rocked florals, Carly was a vision in her embellished wedding dress by Israeli designer Idan Cohen that fit her figure like a glove. Her strapless frock featured a fit-and-fare silhouette and nude underlay — it was a gorgeous choice for the beachside ceremony!

We loved the way Carly offset her glam gown with the fierce floral bridesmaid dresses! What did you think of Jade’s printed bridesmaid dress? Did you love her formal maternity style as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know if you’re a fan of the frocks.