Did Lindsay Lohan Join ‘Life-Size 2’? This Tyra Banks Tweet Has Everyone Thinking So

Could it be? We know that Tyra Banks has returned for ‘Life-Size 2’ on Freeform, but will Lindsay Lohan? This new Twitter conversation sure makes it look like it.

On June 20, Lindsay Lohan tweeted out support for Life-Size co-star Tyra Banks, writing “My #TeenChoice vote for #ChoiceTVPersonality is @TyraBanks for @agt!” Naturally, Tyra retweeted it and added “Thanks Casey, xoxo Eve!” Yes, she actually called Lindsay by her Life-Size character name! Immediately, Disney fans who fell in love with the original film in 2000, got really excited about the idea of the two reuniting on screen when the sequel hits Freeform in December 2018. America’s Got Talent also had the perfect response.

She sure does shine bright and shine far because she's a star! #ChoiceTVPersonality — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 20, 2017

Life-Size fans have been waiting 17 years to see a sequel, but it’ll be worth the wait, Tyra says. “We have had four scripts and we kept doing it over and over. I would give pages and pages of notes… and then the network would go ‘No,’” she told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at Freeform Upfronts in New York. “Finally we realized that Eve needs to grow up — that her audience was girls between 7 and 13 and they’re women now. So we need to reflect on what they’re experiencing in their life. It’s a whole new edgy, modern Eve coming to Life-Size 2.“

When asked about the possibility of seeing Lindsay return, Tyra was all about it. “I would love for her to do something. I bonded with her on set. We lived together practically for six weeks — me and her little bother and her sister and her momma,” Tyra said. “I love Lindsay. Everything she’s gone through, I see her and I’m like, ‘That’s still my little baby!’ I really hope that she can come back and do something. I think that people would be very happy to see that.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lindsay Lohan has joined Life-Size 2?