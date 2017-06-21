Kate Middleton Pregnancy Rumor: Are The Royals Expecting Their 3rd Baby?

Is there another little royal on the way? Kate Middleton has told Prince William he’s going to be a father for third time, according to an exciting new report! When will they make the official announcement?

Kate Middleton and Prince William found out they have another royal bun in the over! The stunning Duchess of Cambridge has become pregnant with her third baby, according to Life & Style magazine. The 35 year-old reportedly just told her hubby who could not be any happier. “Kate’s thrilled and William is dying to tell all of his friends and family,” a royal insider told the mag. Rumors started flying when the Duchess was spotted in a blue skit suit with a slightly rounder midsection on June 12 during a charity visit to King’s College Hospital. Kate and Will, 35, have reportedly decided to keep the exciting news on the down low for as long as they can. You might remember Kate had to reveal her past two pregnancies during her first trimester when she ended up in the hospital. She suffered from extreme morning sickness called hypoeremesis gravidarum.

“This time around her morning sickness hasn’t been as bad,” the source said, but that reportedly hasn’t stopped William from getting super worried about her. “William doesn’t want his wife overdoing things. He’s told her to take it easy and relax. William is very protective of Kate.” The royal pair reportedly have already started thinking about names, but plan to keep the sex of the baby a total surprise. They reportedly have been around toying with traditional names like “Edward or James for a boy and Isabella and Olivia for a girl.” Any of those would be beyond adorable!

Kate and Will reportedly have been itching to tell Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, the big news. The Duchess “thinks her kids will love having another sibling,” the insider said. Kate has reportedly worried how her little princess would react to a new addition. “Charlotte loves being the center of attention and is strong-minded. George is more laid-back,” the source explained. Charlotte might have to get used to another sibling or two because the Duchess reportedly would love to have more kids! “Kate doesn’t want to stop at three,” the insider dished. She reportedly “has told pals she wants four children before she’s 40 years old.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s a third royal baby on the way?