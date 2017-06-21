Danielle Bregoli Reveals How She Built A $1 Million ‘Cash Me Outside’ Empire

In less than a year, Danielle Bregoli has managed to turn a talk show appearance into a $1 million empire — but HOW did she do it?! She gave the answer to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

Danielle Bregoli, 14, went viral on the Internet after she spouted out her now-signature catchphrase “catch me outside, how bow dah?” on The Dr. Phil Show in Sept. 2016. Since then, she’s managed to maintain her relevance, and even though all of her media attention hasn’t exactly been in a positive light, she’s developed a fanbase of millions who’ve helped her launch a career. Danielle told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she doesn’t know exactly how much she’s made since she shot to stardom, but confirmed that it’s “definitely over a million so far.” That’s right — without displaying any obvious talent or career, Danielle has raked in more than $1 million in less than a year, which begs the question…HOW?

“We do lots of endorsements,” the 14-year-old explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And my YouTube videos get a lot of views. Also, there’s a lot of other stuff we haven’t announced yet.” One of those upcoming projects is a reality show — as we previously reported, Danielle has already met with a bunch of networks to secure her own series. The deal isn’t done just yet, but don’t be surprised if you see her popping up more and more on your television in the coming months!

This summer, Danielle will also start touring — she signed a deal with Live Nation for two test shows in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (July 8) and Houston (July 9). If things go well and she sells out the venues, she’ll get up to $50,000, and she’ll likely have the opportunity for a nationwide tour. She’s proven she’s already living like a true Hollywood diva, though, with her tour rider requiring venues to provide her with a 50″ TV, equipped with Netflix AND a DVD player! No big deal…

