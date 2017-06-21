Henry Deutschendorf: ‘Ghostbusters’ Child Actor Reportedly Commits Suicide At 28 — So Sad

Henry Deutschendorf has tragically killed himself, according to a shocking new report. The details around the 28 year-old’s death, who played Baby Oscar in ‘Ghoshtbusters II,’ will break your heart.

You might remember Henry “Hank” Deutschendorf as Baby Oscar in Ghostbusters II in 1989. He sadly committed suicide during the week of June 10, according to TMZ. Hank shockingly killed himself in his home in Escondido, CA, law enforcement sources told the news outlet. He totally won audiences over as Baby Oscar, who he played along with his twin brother William, in Ghostbusters II in 1989. The brothers stayed close and even ran a martial arts studio together as adults in the San Diego area.

You probably loved Hank and William as the adorable baby Oscar. The little infant worried his mom Dana Barrett played by the amazing Sigourney Weaver. She suspected something supernatural was after her baby! Oscar got kidnapped by the evil Vigo, who wanted to possess the baby. Thankfully the Ghostbusters saved the day. Hank did not act in any other movies after his role as Oscar in the Ghostbusters sequel. He appeared in a documentary called Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters in 2017. Hank’s adult life was reportedly a constant struggle. The 28 year-old suffered from schizoaffective disorder, which is essentially a combination of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He reportedly experienced hallucinations, delusions, depression, and mania and “fought for his life every day,” according to TMZ.

Hollywood has been reeling from a series of heartbreaking deaths. Celebrities and fans alike have been could not believe that Gregg Allman had passed away from complications from liver cancer. Cher mourned her ex husband’s death and could barely hold back her tears at his funeral. The rapper Prodigy shocked everyone when he unexpectedly died on June 20. The 42 year-old had been in the hospital just days before his passing after complications arose from sickle cell anemia. He was in Las Vegas with other half of his Mobb Depp duo Havoc on the Art of Rap tour.

