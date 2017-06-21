Halsey Frees The Nipple On Instagram In New Sexy Selfie — See Pic

Halsey showed off her sultry side in a hot new photo and even offered a glimpse of her nipple in an unzipped leather jacket! Is this latest picture her steamiest yet?

Halsey freed her nipple again! The 22 year-old singer displayed part of her breast in a sexy photoshoot for the French magazine Modzik. She looked super confident with her shaved head as she sported a black and red leather jacket that offered a peak at one of her nipples. The whole ensemble was tied together perfectly with some hoop earrings that we were totally obsessed with. This was not the first time Halsey has bared some serious skin. Her white jumpsuit for the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2016 had sections that were so sheer her nipples were visible under the bright red carpet lights. She still had her dark hair long and wavy. You might remember she dramatically buzzed it all off in May 2017.

The “Now Or Never” star has been absolutely slaying it lately! She sang her new hit single at the Billboard Music Awards in May and she was nothing short of incredible. Halsey had the entire audience up on their feet jamming out as she delivered a show-stopping performance. Obviously Halsey’s collaboration with The Chainsmokers on “Closer” was the song of the summer in 2016, but she already revealed who she dreamed of working with next!

“I would love to work with Drake for an album,” Halsey told HollywoodLife.com at Coachella in April. “Everything he touches turns to gold,” she continued. “And I am getting my feet in the water with music that is a little more dance-inspired. If I ever got to do a really cool dance-y collaboration, I definitely would want to do it with Drake!” Drake and Halsey could definitely make some fabulous music together.

