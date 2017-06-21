Grace VanderWaal Will Get You Dancing In The ‘Moonlight’ With Catchy New Track — Listen

Grace VanderWaal has premiered an amazing new song today, June 21, and as always, we’re astounded at her ability to sing far beyond her thirteen years. Listen to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner’s new track here!

Grace VanderWaal is definitely one to watch! The teen who Simon Cowell declared to be “the next Taylor Swift“ proves her chops on her infectious new single “Moonlight,” and you’ll want to listen ASAP. Grace worked on the song with producer Ido Zmishlany, who often teams up with Shawn Mendes, and it caught our ears immediately thanks to that awesome beat. Of course, her classic ukelele sound shines through, too!

We’re also obsessed with the artwork, which features Grace in partial profile with glitter sprinkled everywhere. “‘Moonlight’ is about somebody you know very well changing unnaturally over time right in front of you and pushing you away, so you want to help bring them back to their original self,” Grace said in a release about the song. Love it! We can’t wait to see what’s next from the young singer. Listen above!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

Now she lost her way

And she forgets to smile

Never gets a break

From this life in denial A dawn made out of glass

All her friends think that she’s great

But I can see through it all

That she’s about to break, no Remember last year when you told me

To always stay here and never leave me

The light from your eyes made it feel like

We, we’re dancing in the moonlight

Remember last year when you told me

There need to be life without sorry’s

The light from your eyes made it feel like

We, we’re dancing in the moonlight

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Moonlight?” Tell us if you love it!