Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Reportedly On ‘The Rocks’: He’s Too ‘Dependent’ On Her

Say it ain’t so — Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is in trouble, and his struggle with anxiety is to blame, according to a new report. Could they really be headed for a split?!

Zayn Malik, 24, has been very open about his battle with anxiety, but it’s reportedly taking a toll on his relationship with Gigi Hadid, 22. “Zayn still gets incredibly worked up over every little thing and it’s really wearing Gigi out,” an insider tells OK! magazine. “He’s become dependent on her, and she feels trapped. Everyone around her is convinced she’ll end it by the end of summer.” Let’s not jump the gun on calling this romance ‘over,’ though. In fact, we’re going to take this report with a grain of salt — in an interview released just this week, Zayn actually said he was starting to overcome his anxiety. Plus, the supermodel has been super supportive of his issue in the past.

“Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you’re all about, being real,” she gushed in a message to her man, after her cancelled a concert due to anxiety in June 2016. “Human recognizes human. You made the best of the situation and have given your fans an opportunity to understand you better as a performer. Those who can find compassion now are the ones that deserve to watch you continue to grow. We are all here to support you and make each experience easier. Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong. Love you and so proud of you always.”

Meanwhile, in the same Zayn interview from this week, he totally gushed over Gigi, and gave no indication that this relationship was even close to being ‘on the rocks.’ The 24-year-old revealed that he and Gigi have a totally “normal” relationship and don’t think of themselves as a “power couple,” as they’re portrayed. “I’m with her because I like her,” he explained. “And I hope she’s with me because she likes me.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s really trouble in paradise for Zayn and Gigi?