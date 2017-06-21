A new ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer has arrived, and it will take your breath away. The fight for power is on, and not everyone is going to make it out alive. Watch now!

Winter has arrived, and war is on the way. HBO released a brand-new trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 on June 21 that is filled with even more new footage of the upcoming episodes. If you don’t have chills after watching this trailer, then you’re not a true fan. The trailer opens with Sansa (Sophie Turner) walking and Littlefinger’s (Aidan Gillen) voice saying, “Don’t fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere. Always.” As much as everyone doesn’t like Littlefinger (except me), he always knows exactly what’s going on.

Daenerys walks across the beach at Dragonstone, surveying her new residence in Westeros. “For centuries, our families fought together, against their common enemy,” Jon Snow (Kit Harington) says in the trailer. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we’re going to survive. Because the enemy is real.”

You got that right, Jon Snow. There are glimpses of major battles in the new trailer. You can see a member of Daenerys’ army Unsullied going down in battle, Lannister soldiers raising their arrows, an angry Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) running through fire, Dany’s dragons with her Dothraki army, and the Night’s King looking unfazed by everything, as usual. Daenerys’ fleet appears to find their way to King’s Landing sometime in season 7. Cersei’s (Lena Headey) probably going to need to use that wildfire again, if she even has any more.

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” Sansa says in the trailer’s final moments. Who is this lone wolf? Jon Snow? Please, no! I don’t think I can handle another Jon Snow death scene. Game of Thrones returns for season 7 on July 16.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the latest season 7 trailer? Let us know!