‘Freakish’: Brant Daugherty, Saxon Sharbino & More Join Season 2

Season two of Hulu’s ‘Freakish’ is on its way, and it has a hot new cast. Watch the casting announcement here!

Freakish became a huge hit last year when the creepy high school show took over Hulu. Season two will head back to Kent High school where students are still trapped but new survivors have arrived. Leo Howard, Liza Koshy, Adam Hicks, Tyler Chase, Meghan Rienks, and Melvin Gregg will all reprise their roles.

So, who’s joining the show for season two? Here’s the new cast members to watch for:

Brant Daugherty, who you probably know from Pretty Little Liars, will join the cast as Jake, Birdie’s brother-like figure and fellow Keller Chemical experimentee. Before the lab, he was a soldier who rescued Birdie in the explosion; he’s also now Earl’s right-hand man.

Ryan McCartan, who recently starred in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has been cast as Oliver, Anka’s older brother. He comes from wealth and is proud of it; while he has a good trusting relationship with his sister, new secrets could change that. Saxon Sharbino, who you’ve seen in Poltergeist, joins the show as Anka, the favored daughter of their wealthy family. She’s smart, manipulative and very protective of Ollie.

Niki DeMartino has joined as Sadie, a transfer student who spends her time ignoring everyone and listening to music — until she becomes attracted to Diesel and has no idea he just lost Natalie. Riverdale‘s Jordan Colloway will play Zane Hiatt, Violet’s attractive ex who ladies love. He’s a part-time college student and security guard at the plant, and still has strong feelings for Violet.

Amanda Steele has been cast as Hailey, a sweet girl who had her entire life planned out pre-apocalypse. Earl saved her life, so treats like she owes him everything, but she’s focused on staying close to Birdie. Jake Busey will play Earl, the avid hunter and survivalist who used the explosion as an opportunity to prove himself. He’s “ruthless, immoral, and has a penchant for knives. ”

Season two of Freakish will be coming soon to Hulu. HollywoodLifers, are you excited?