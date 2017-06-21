Foo Fighters Announce Epic Fall Tour & 9th Album — All The Details

Talk about a comeback! The Foo Fighters shocked fans in the best possible way when they announced on June 20 that they’ll be releasing a new album, plus will embark on a set of tour dates and cultivate a huge festival. It’s all happening this fall!

Dave Grohl, 48, and the Foo Fighters will release a new album titled Concrete and Gold on September 15, and they’ll hold a one-day festival titled Cal Jam 17 on Oct. 7 in San Bernardino, CA. If you can’t make it out there, no worries — they’ll be going on tour, too! Yas.

The band hasn’t released an album since 2015’s EP Saint Cecilia, and we’re so pumped that they’re back. The Foo Fighters will be touring in support of the new record all over the US from October until December, and most tickets will be available on June 29, and you can head to the official website for more info. Check out the full list of dates below!

Foo Fighters 2017 Fall Tour Dates:

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

10/07 – San bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena

11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/18-19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Finally, you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Cal Jam 17 lineup. Obviously the Foo Fighters will headline, but you can also expect sets from Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills and more! Tickets will be on sale on June 29 for that as well.

