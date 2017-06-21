Foo Fighters Announce Epic Fall Tour & 9th Album — All The Details
Talk about a comeback! The Foo Fighters shocked fans in the best possible way when they announced on June 20 that they’ll be releasing a new album, plus will embark on a set of tour dates and cultivate a huge festival. It’s all happening this fall!
Dave Grohl, 48, and the Foo Fighters will release a new album titled Concrete and Gold on September 15, and they’ll hold a one-day festival titled Cal Jam 17 on Oct. 7 in San Bernardino, CA. If you can’t make it out there, no worries — they’ll be going on tour, too! Yas.
The band hasn’t released an album since 2015’s EP Saint Cecilia, and we’re so pumped that they’re back. The Foo Fighters will be touring in support of the new record all over the US from October until December, and most tickets will be available on June 29, and you can head to the official website for more info. Check out the full list of dates below!
Foo Fighters 2017 Fall Tour Dates:
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
10/07 – San bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/18-19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Finally, you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Cal Jam 17 lineup. Obviously the Foo Fighters will headline, but you can also expect sets from Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills and more! Tickets will be on sale on June 29 for that as well.
