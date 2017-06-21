Awkward reunion is an understatement. Following their blowup on last week’s episode of ‘Family Boot Camp,’ Farrah and Paula reunite on the finale. Watch the explosive exclusive sneak peek here!

In case you missed last week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition, Farrah Abraham got into a screaming match with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s mother Paula; Paula called Farrah “trailer park trash,” which resulted in Farrah saying, “When I go f–k your son, I’ll send you a picture.” She also threw a jacket at her, and tried to throw a plate at her before getting taken away by security. So, it’s no surprise that this week, when the two end up in the same room, the tension is intense.

“I don’t care that she exists, I don’t want to be in this room with an alcoholic who keeps drinking,” Farrah says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. While Maximo Sorrentino and Patti Wilkinson can both feel the unspoken awkwardness, they also realize that Paula is still drinking. “We know what happens,” Maximo says. “1, 2, 3, 4 drinks, Hurricane Paula is about to land ashore.”

He also tries to break the awkward tension by saying, “It’s nice to see both of you back in the house,” but Paula cuts him off, clearly not wanting to talk about it. Through it all, Farrah just sits there eating and drinking a juice, avoiding even looking at Paula.

“Besides psychopath Paula being back, I’m more concerned I’m going to get into a fight before I actually get to even go and share my choice about my family,” Farrah admits in the confessional with her parents. “And I definitely just don’t want to be around that individual, where she looks angry and f–ked up all the time.”

The finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition airs on WeTV on Friday at 9PM ET.

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on?