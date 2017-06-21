Emma Watson Flashes Cleavage In Plunging White Fairytale Gown At ‘Circle’ Premiere

A fairytale in Paris! Emma Watson looked sensational when she flaunted her cleavage in a gorgeous white gown at ‘The Circle’ premiere on June 21. See her flawless look here!

Emma Watson, 27, was truly a sight for sore eyes when she showed off her amazing figure in a beautiful white gown for the Paris premiere of her film The Circle on June 21. The talented actress confidently smiled as she dazzled and gained attention for her flashy low-cut style. In addition to her impressive choice of clothing, Emma looked radiant in minimal classy makeup and had half of her light brown hair pulled back. She topped her movie star look off with white nails, silver earrings and a lovely necklace. See some of Emma’s most beautiful photos here!

Emma’s role in the highly anticipated The Circle is unlike any she’s ever had before. In the film, which co-stars legendary actor Tom Hanks, 60, she plays a woman who gets a job at a tech company called the Circle and soon finds out about an agenda that will affect all of humanity according to IMDB. After freshly coming off the success of her role as Belle in the popular Disney film Beauty and the Beast early in 2017, we can’t help but be excited for any future roles Emma takes on.

In addition to her booming career, Emma’s personal life seems to be going strong. She’s been dating her older American tech boyfriend, William Mack Night, 37, whom she met in 2015 and the two appear to be very happy together. The Harry Potter starlet previously dated British rugby player Matthew Janney, 24, and after a rough breakup, she told Vogue UK that she went on a weeklong silent retreat to help her learn how to be with herself. We’re so glad to see Emma’s life is better than ever and we look forward to see how she’ll impress us next!

