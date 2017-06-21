Demi Lovato Made A Subtle Selena Gomez Reference On Instagram & Fans Are Freaking Out

Ahh! Demi Lovato posted a cute pic on Instagram using — get this — Selena Gomez lyrics as the caption! Fans are freaking that this means a Delena reunion is in the works. Are the childhood besties hanging out again?

Fans of Demi Lovato, 24, and Selena Gomez, 24, can hardly contain themselves after seeing the photo Demi posted on Instagram on June 21. No, Selena wasn’t exactly in the photo, but she might as well have been. That’s because Demi used lyrics from her hit “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” for the caption! “Kill ’em with kindness… or choke ’em with a smile on your face,” she captioned the pic showing herself pretending to choke one of her friends. It’s totally cute.

Don’t think their fans didn’t notice the choice of lyrics! Demi and Selena haven’t been seen together in quite some time, leading people to believe they’re not close friends anymore. It’s upsetting if true, but it happens. People don’t always stay besties with the friends they grew up with. Clearly, fans are still (friend) shipping them, though, judging by all the “DELENA IS ALIVE!!!” comments. Don’t forget to breathe, guys!

“Delena is hereee”, a fan commented on the pic. “SEMIIIII”, wrote another. We forgot about that nickname, actually. “kill em with kindness” 👍👍👍👍that is a nice step between Demi and @selenagomez,” someone observed. Not all fans believe this is the reunion of the century, though. A number of them think that Demi probably just likes the song, nothing more, nothing less. “Lmao y’all need to choke 💀 this has NOTHING to do with Selena, if check Demi’s book that came out in 2013 she has a line in it witch says”Kill em with kindness” ok ByE” one fan commented. Jeez, okay! Here’s hoping this is truly a reunion, and we get to see Delena/Semi together again soon. Is it too much to ask for a Princess Protection Program sequel?

