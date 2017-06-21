Courteney Cox’s Face Makeover: ‘I’ve Had All My Fillers Dissolved’ — See Pics

Well this is refreshing! Courteney Cox is opening up that yes, she did have a ton of fillers put in her face to look younger, but now she’s had them dissolved so she can look like herself again.

Fighting Father Time in Hollywood is unfortunately a necessity for many actresses, but the danger is that getting work done to look younger can also make a star unrecognizable. Courteney Cox, 53, is confessing that it happened to her and that the injectables she had put in her face are finally gone. “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved,’ she tells New Beauty. “I feel better because I look like myself.” For awhile there, the former Friends star was sporting unnaturally high puffy cheeks that made her look nothing like her pretty self, as you can see in the above pic on the right. “I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse. Now, I’m as natural as I can be,” she proudly reveals. Way to go Court! It’s so cool for her to be open about the downside of getting cosmetic work done.

‘I think that I now look more like the person that I was (before adjustments). I hope I do,” she continues. “Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.”

The actress is revealing how it was a slippery slope for her getting into the world of facial injections. “What would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed — it’s good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this,'” she says.

“The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh sh*t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!’ I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize,” she confesses. Whew, thank goodness for her honest girlfriend who helped her see the light. You’re perfect just the way you are Courteney! There’s no better beauty than the natural kind.

