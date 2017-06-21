Courteney Cox Admits She Wants A Baby With Johnny McDaid: Will She Do It At 53 Years Old?

Courteney Cox doesn’t want age to slow her down! Despite being 53, the star would still ‘love to’ carry her 40-year-old BF, Johnny McDaid’s, child — even thought she knows it sounds ‘crazy!’

Courteney Cox, 53, is already the proud mom of daughter Coco Arquette, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, 45. But she’s got babies on the brain yet AGAIN — this time with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid, 40. “I would love to have a baby now,” the Friends alum gushed in the 2017 issue of NewBeauty Summer-Fall. “I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is.” Courteney then added, “I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

We don’t think it sounds crazy at all! After all, Janet Jackson, 51, just had her first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana, in January. And clearly Courteney and Johnny are head-over-heels for each other! After all, when the two called off their engagement in 2015, Courteney had, at the time, called their split brutal. Luckily they’ve since rekindled their love. “External beauty isn’t even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don’t think it matters,” Courteney explained.

“He appreciates beauty, but it’s deeper than that. It’s deeper than that for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy.” Aw! If the pair DID have another kid, we’re sure Coco would absolutely love having a little sister — she could teach her all about her passion for makeup! “She thinks [makeup is] beautiful artistry and she’s really good at it,” Courteney said of her daughter. “Luckily, at school she can only wear mascara, but on the weekends you would think she’s going out to a rager at 2 a.m. – eyeliner, mascara, highlighter on her cheeks … I know some people think I should rein her in with the makeup, but it’s a form of self-expression.”

She sure sounds like a beauty guru! “As long as she’s not sexualizing herself, it’s really just what makes her feel good,” Courteney added. “Sometimes I do wish her shorts were longer — I’m not going to lie. But I want to keep an open relationship with her. I care more about what she’s watching than what she’s putting on her face.”

