‘BiP’: Why Corinne Will Have A Hard Time Suing The Show After Alleged Sexual Assault

Whoa! Contestants really do sign their lives away when they agree to participate in ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ We’ve got the contract details that show Corinne Olympios could have a tough time bringing a lawsuit against the production.

For anyone who wants to appear on Bachelor in Paradise or any related Bachelor Nation shows, be prepared to allow producers to do pretty much anything they want. CNN obtained an authenticated contract that contestants on BiP are required to sign and they really sell their souls just to appear on the show. That means Corinne Olympios, 24, is going to have a real uphill battle if she tries to sue the production over alleged sexual misconduct by fellow contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, because the contract she signed recognizes that the producers “do not encourage ‘intimate or sexual’ contact with other contestants on the show.” The producers are also freed “from any responsibility if a contestant is injured, even if that injury comes from unwanted sexual contact.” So in other words, anything bad that goes down is on the contestants, not the producers.

Corinne claimed she was too drunk to consent to DeMario orally pleasuring her while cameras rolled, but an internal investigation by Warner Brothers determined that there was no misconduct involved between the two and “that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.” As a result, the show is going to start back up filming BiP season four while Corinne’s lawyer Marty Singer said that,“Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

The contract allows contestants to be filmed naked, have any part of their private life exposed on TV, and allows producers to flat out lie to make for compelling storylines. CNN spoke to New York-based entertainment attorney Nicole Page, who said that from the producers’ perspective, “I can basically take your image and do whatever I want with it and I own it and you have no recourse,” adding that these type of contracts are common in reality television shows. While it may seem totally glamorous to seek fame and fortune on reality TV, contestants have absolutely no control over how they are portrayed. But hey, the Bachelor-related shows have never had any casting problems as thousands of people will jump at the chance to be a star.

