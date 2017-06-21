Daisy Dukes Showdown: Who Wears Short Denim Shorts Best?

Who wears short shorts? From the OG queen of the daisy dukes, Jessica Simpson, to Ariel Winter and Selena Gomez, all of our fave stars are totally turning up the heat in our fave summer staple. VOTE for who YOU think dominates the sexy denim trend and read on for tips for mastering the look.

The temperatures rising and the hemlines are only getting shorter, as our fave stars shut it down with their Instagram-worthy #OOTD moments in one cool, casual look after another — and they all have one thing in common: short denim shorts! That’s right, daisy dukes are back in a big way, and in honor of the stylish silhouette we’re rounding up all our fave denim shorts looks to serve as inspiration as you pull together the perfect outfit.

Whether you’re dressing them up like Kourtney Kardashian or dressing them down like Ariel Winter, there’s so many ways to rock the style. You can easily take the same pair of denim shorts and wear them with flat mules or sneakers during the day and then slip on ankle-strap sandals or over-the-knee boots if you want to dress them up for a glam night out. Miley Cyrus looked amazing at the Manchester benefit concert where she rocked denim shorts with boots. Miley is quickly becoming the queen of the denim short this summer, and we love all the versatile ways she continues to style her shorts.

Although gals like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have mastered the whole model-off-duty look, when it comes to daisy dukes, Jessica Simpson still holds the crown for flaunting her toned legs and sending pulses racing in the 2005 film, Dukes of Hazzard!

See who else donned daisy dukes and VOTE for who you think deserves to be the denim queen.