Are Cameron Dallas & Hailey Baldwin Fighting? Fans Go Wild Over Shady Subtweets

Cameron Dallas, 22, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, have been rumored to be dating for a few months, but now it seems like the suspected couple may be on the outs after a few interesting subtweets emerged on Twitter. On June 20, Cameron started the speculation when he posted a tweet that read “Heartless, but you made me that.” A few hour later, he posted a few more that read “Trusting people really sucks sometimes,” and “I don’t want to rush into it if it’s too soon.” Hailey had some mysterious tweets of her own that included the question, “Does anybody really LIKE confrontation though?” Yeah, it definitely looks like something weird is going on here and it didn’t take long before followers thought the same thing. See some of the hottest photos of Hailey here!

The gorgeous duo have been seen romantically hanging out multiple times and it all started after Hailey’s breakup with Justin Bieber, 23. Although Hailey recently admitted that she was “technically single” in an interview with Elle UK, we can’t help but think she has been casually dating Cameron due to the amount of time they spend together. From getting lunch or dinner to hanging out at the Met Ball after-party, they always looked pretty cozy and comfortable together.

Despite the rocky road Cameron’s relationship with Hailey may be going on, the Vine star has been enjoying a pretty successful career so far this year and was recently named the new face for the acne wash brand X Out. Meanwhile, Hailey has been active in her own life. The model was named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive in May 2017 and continues to turn heads on the red carpet at various events. We think these two will be just fine with or without each other!

