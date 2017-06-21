Meet The 30 Contestants Competing To Form The Ultimate ‘Boy Band’

‘Boy Band’ is officially here. ABC just released the full list of contestants who will sing on the new reality competition show and fight to be the best.

When you’re taking notes from host Rita Hora and judges “architects” Emma Bunton, Nick Carter, and Timbaland, it’s safe to say that you’ll make it as a band. In the premiere episode, we’ll meet 30 young male vocalists who are auditioning to form the ultimate boy band — but only 18 will make it to the next round, where the architects will work to mix and match the boys, forming three groups of six to compete.

Nick recently tweeted a sneak peek of the competition, adding “Can’t wait for you to see all the performances!” We can’t wait either, Nick!

Can't wait for you to see all the performances on @boybandabc. Here's a taste of what you'll see Thurs on the #BoyBand premiere 8/7c on ABC pic.twitter.com/dDh14iTZRi — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) June 21, 2017

Here is the list of the boys/men, whose ages range from 14 to 24:

Drew Ramos, 19 – Bronx, NY

Jon Klaasen, 19 – Greenwood, IN

Cameron Armstrong, 22 – Columbia, SC

Andrew Butcher, 17 – Greenwood, IN

Miles Wesley, 19 – Marble Falls, TX

Santino Cardinale, 18 – Las Vegas, NV

Gianni Cardinale, 16 – Las Vegas, NV

Marcus Pendleton, 16 – Nashville, TN

Gavin Becker, 18 – Philadelphia, PA

Sergio Calderon, 16 – Redwood City, CA

Cam Jackson, 19 – Willingboro, NJ

Michael Conor, 17 – Cleveland, OH

Nate Wyatt, 20 – Cincinnati, OH

Jay Gilbert “J Hype,” 14 – Las Vegas, NV

Jaden Gray, 16 – Hawthorne, CA

Chance Perez, 19 – Seal Beach, CA

Alan Ayala, 18 – Monterey, Mexico

Timmy Thames, 17 – Malibu, CA

Zack Taylor, 24 – Kansas City, MO

Dylan Rey, 17 – Plano, TX

Andrew Bloom, 19 – Yorba Linda, CA

Matthew Dean, 19 – Thousand Oaks, CA

Lukas James, 15 – Sarasota, FL

Stone Martin, 18 – Hartsville, SC

Mikey Jimenez, 17 – East Los Angeles, CA

Dorian Tyler, 15 – Memphis, TN

Brady Tutton, 15 – Shorewood, WI

Paul Toweh, 21 – Liberia, Monrovia

Jordan Grizzle, 22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Devin Hayes, 17 – Springfield, IL

Boy Band premieres on Thursday, June 22 at 8PM ET on ABC. Will you be watching?