‘Big Brother’ Announces Season 19 Twist: Welcome To The ‘Summer Of Temptation’

You always have to expect the unexpected on ‘Big Brother,’ but this season is upping the ante — because the cast will be temped every week.

CBS just announced this summer of Big Brother will be the “Summer of Temptation.” So, here’s what that means. The cast will be offered various temptations through the season that could give them money, power or safety — but all will have consequences. The new house goes along with the twist — some rooms have the words “Money” and “Revenge” on the walls. You can see photos of all of them here.

Upon entering the house next Wednesday, the houseguests will see “the ultimate symbol of temptation,” a 13-foot-tall abstract apple tree, with translucent “leaves” and apples. On the first Sunday episode, July 2, Big Brother will introduce a second twist called the “Den of Temptation.” American will vote on who gets sent into the den and given a game-changing offer — but again, every offer will have consequences. So again, expect the unexpected, right Julie Chen?

“Temptation has always been a part of Big Brother but this summer we are testing the Houseguests like never before,” the show’s EP, Rich Meehan, said. “There are so many different paths the game could take this season depending on what the Houseguests choose to do. With so many unknowns, we are excited to see how it all plays out.”

While all the rooms have different tempting themes, the Head of Household room is all about Greed — it’s literally covered in gold: walls, floors, bricks, side tables. The bathroom upstairs also features a six-foot tall art deco chandelier. Naturally.

Big Brother is holding a two-night premiere on, Wednesday, June 28 at 8PM ET. then on Thursday at 9PM ET. It will begin airing Sundays on July 2, Wednesdays on July 5 and Thursdays on July 6.