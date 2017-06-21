Beyonce Reportedly Delivered Twins Via C-Section: Only 1 Person Allowed In The Room

While Beyonce may have wanted to give birth to her & JAY-Z’s twins naturally, a new report claims she had a ‘planned C-section.’ And apparently, it was dramatic! Only ONE other person was reportedly allowed in the delivery room. Find out who Bey chose!

Beyonce, 35, reportedly gave birth to twins on June 12, but the big day did NOT go as smoothly as the star and her husband JAY-Z, 47, had wanted. But while they DID reportedly plan on having a C-section — despite Bey being against it towards the beginning of her pregnancy — they were not prepared for the drama her family brought to the hospital. Beyonce “gave birth via a planned C-section, so only one person was allowed in the delivery room,” a source reportedly close to the Knowles family told InTouch magazine. Apparently the singer chose her hubby, naturally, but her mom Tina Knowles, 63, was NOT having it.

Tina “got really salty and made a comment about Jay not being home for the hard parts of Beyonce’s pregnancy,” the source continued. “She ended up leaving the hospital room for ‘a breather.'” Yikes! Having a C-section with twins is super common though, and, according to the mag, the actual delivery went off without a hitch. “[Beyonce] is so relived it’s all over and is so happy the twins are finally here,” the insider added. “Despite all the drama, she really feels like her life is perfect right now.”

Let’s not forget though that at first, Beyonce was reluctant to have a C-section. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, she was set on having a natural birth, while Jay believed a C-section would be best. In the end, it looks like Jay may have been right! “Right now Bey is committed to a natural birth, even though Jay would rather she had a C-section, because he can’t bear to see her suffering any level of pain,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY back in May. “For now though, he’s going along with Bey’s wishes and not rocking the boat, but he’s made it clear to her that if any serous complications arise then she really has to go down the C-section route.”

In fact, there may actually have been some complications as, according to TMZ, the twins were born premature. The media outlet also claims that the newborns are “under the lights” in order to “normalize,” which most likely means they have jaundice. Thankfully jaundice is not serious, and we can only hope the twins and Bey will be released from the hospital soon.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Beyonce really had a C-section? When do you think she’ll share more info about the twins?