Bella Thorne Caught In Scott Disick’s Backyard: New Pics Prove They’re Still Hanging Out

Well, well, well. What do we have here? Bella Thorne and Scott Disick are totally still hanging out after their Cannes disaster, and there’s pics to prove it! Bella was wearing a bikini in his backyard!

Fans freaked when Bella Thorne, 19, posted a Carl’s Jr. commercial-worthy bikini shot on Snapchat on June 21. The actress was wearing a barely-there, white swimsuit while scarfing down a hamburger. When we say “barely-there,” we mean only wearing a thong that showed off nearly her entire butt, and a string bikini top. Scandalous! Look closely at the rest of the photo when you can pry your eyes away from Bella, and you may notice something familiar. The gorgeous greenery behind her looks an awful lot like the view from Scott Disick‘s Hidden Hills, CA, home. Oh my god!

Bella probably thought she was being a little sneaky by posing away from the house, but someone with eagle eyes at TMZ still realized that she was chilling at the Lord’s place. More evidence? Bella took a pic of one of her friends lounging in a pool that looks identical to Scott’s! It’s unclear if Scott was at this little pool party with Bella and her friend, but it makes it clear: they’re totally hanging out together even after a terrible trip to Cannes. Scott must have really won her over by sending her that bouquet of pink roses!

Bella joined Scott on what turned out to be a disastrous trip to Cannes, where they lounged on a yacht together and got extremely cozy. They were spotted cuddling on the boat’s deck while Scott had his arm wrapped around her chest. But Bella decided to bail after Scott’s partying got out of hand. She felt uncomfortable that he kissed not just her, but five other women. That’s a lot to take in. But after the trip, she let everyone know that things were fine between her and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. She said that they were “chillin'” together, and it looks like that’s true!

